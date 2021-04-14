Allen scores 15 in return, Cavaliers beat Hornets

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, right, looks to pass around Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds in his first action since March 26, and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Charlotte Hornets their third straight loss at home Wednesday night, 103-90.



Kevin Love added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who snapped a two-game skid.

Terry Rozier had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Hornets, while Miles Bridges added 20 points.



It was Allen’s first action since suffering a concussion against the Lakers and sitting out eight games.