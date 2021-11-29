Allen and Markkanen lead Cavaliers past Mavericks

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) dunks between Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (77) and Sterling Brown (0) as center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) – Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen notched season highs with 28 and 24 points respectively in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dominating 114-96 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.



Allen also had 14 rebounds, while Darius Garland added 18 points for the Cavaliers.

Luka Doncic posted his second triple-double of the season with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.



For the Mavericks, Maxi Kleber matched a season high with 13 points off the bench.



Kristaps Porzingis had nine points, five rebounds and four blocks but left midway through the second half with a right ankle sprain.