All-state Steeler: Farrell standout earns postseason honor

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) - A month ago, Kennedy Catholic graduate Maceo Austin's freshman season at Duquesne was cut short when the A-10 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It sucked," said Austin. "You know, I feel like we had a really good chance of making it to the A-10 Championship with the side of the bracket we were on and make it to the tournament."

Austin and the Dukes were in Brooklyn, New York set to play Fordham in the tournament March 12. The city was shut down just over a week after Austin was supposed to hit the floor.

"Being there, it was kind of like washing your hands every 10 minutes," said Austin. "Trying to make sure nothing happened and then seeing everyone walking around in masks was just a crazy feeling. As soon as we got back, I washed all my clothes whether I wore them or not, and then I got rid of what I was wearing just to take extra precautions."

The former Golden Eagle started 29 games for Duquense in his freshman year. Reaching double-figure points in eight of those games, helping the Dukes to 21 wins, just their third 20-win season in the last 48 years.

"We have our whole starting group coming back," says Austin. "That is really good for us and we are all a year better, we all know what it is like to play with each other, so I think this year we can do something even more special than we did last year. I feel last year was a little starting point. Just seeing how everything can change so fast, you definitely have to appreciate the game, appreciate life. Because just seeing how everything can be taken away so fast. This is the time you can sit back and reflect."