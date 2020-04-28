All-state Steeler: Farrell standout earns postseason honor

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell Senior basketball standout Eric Hopson was named Third Team All-State in Class 2A.
The award is voted upon by the Pennsylvania sports writers.
This past season, Hopson averaged 20.3 points per game. He finished his high school career with 1,321 points.
Hopson was recently named District 10 Region 2 Player of the Year, after leading the Steelers to an undefeated mark of 12-0 in region play.
He helped lead the Steelers to the PIAA state quarterfinals, but the tournament was cut short thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.