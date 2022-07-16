CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez warmed up for the All-Star Home Run Derby by homering in his first two at-bats and driving in five runs — on his bobblehead giveaway day — to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-0 rout of the Detroit Tigers.

Ramírez hit a three-run shot off Michael Pineda in the first inning and a two-run homer in the second. Ramírez leads the AL with 75 RBIs.

The four-time All-Star third baseman will show off his prodigious, compact swing in Monday’s homer contest at Dodger Stadium.

Cal Quantrill pitched scoreless innings to improve to 10-0 in 25 career starts at Progressive Field.

Josh Naylor also homered for Cleveland.