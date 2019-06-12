Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

All Star performance: Mooney's Rinaldi & DiFabio shine at Sferra Softball Classic

by: Chad Krispinsky

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney standout Conchetta Rinaldi and Gia DeFabio led Mahoning County All-Stars past Trumbull 9-0 in the 2019 Fastpitch senior All Star Classic.

The event was held at the YSU Softball complex.

Rinaldi drove in five runs, while DiFabio tallied 3 RBI’s in game one.

Mahoning County All-Stars also won game two, 6-5.

In the night-cap, Ursuline’s Destiny Goodnight went 3-3 with an RBI. Austintown Fitch Senior Lainie Simons went 2-3 with an RBI. Lowellville’s Maddie Kelly went 2-2 with an RBI in the Mahoning County victory.

