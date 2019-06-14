All-Star bragging rights: Trumbull County rallies to win 35th Jack Arvin Classic

by: Chad Krispinsky

Trumbull County topped Mahoning-Columbiana Senior All-Stars 10-6 in the 35th annual Jack Arvin All-Star Football Classic.

Trumbull County got on the board in the first quarter on a 22-yard field goal by Warren Harding’s Mike Clauss.

Mahoning-Columbiana County got on the board when Boardman product Mike O’Horo connected with Valley Christian’s Jordan Trowers on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Mahoning-Columbiana took a 6-3 advantage.

Trumbull County went back on top 10-6 when Warren Harding’s Jeremy Wilson hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Southington’s Trystan Mollohan late in the third quarter.

Trumbull County has now three of the last four Jack Arvin Classics.



