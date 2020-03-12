All spring sports canceled for Mount Union and Ohio Athletic Conference

The University of Mount Union has 11 spring sports that will be affected

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The President’s Council of the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) announced Thursday afternoon that all spring sports have been canceled for the 2020 season in order to protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and community.

The 10 members of the OAC include Baldwin Wallace, Capital, Heidelberg, John Carroll, Marietta, Muskingum, Ohio Northern, Otterbein, Wilmington and the University of Mount Union.

The OAC released the following statement:

While we recognize the profound disappointment that will be felt by the many student-athletes, parents, fans and coaches, the ongoing spread and uncertainty of COVID-19 have made the continuation of athletic activities untenable.

The University of Mount Union has 11 spring sports that will be affected including baseball, softball and golf along with men’s and women’s track and field, tennis and lacrosse.

On Thursday, the university released the following statement: