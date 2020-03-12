All spring sports canceled for Mount Union and Ohio Athletic Conference

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The President’s Council of the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) announced Thursday afternoon that all spring sports have been canceled for the 2020 season in order to protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and community.
The 10 members of the OAC include Baldwin Wallace, Capital, Heidelberg, John Carroll, Marietta, Muskingum, Ohio Northern, Otterbein, Wilmington and the University of Mount Union.
The OAC released the following statement:
While we recognize the profound disappointment that will be felt by the many student-athletes, parents, fans and coaches, the ongoing spread and uncertainty of COVID-19 have made the continuation of athletic activities untenable.
The University of Mount Union has 11 spring sports that will be affected including baseball, softball and golf along with men’s and women’s track and field, tennis and lacrosse.
On Thursday, the university released the following statement:
It is important to note that there are currently no confirmed cases on the Mount Union campus, and most individuals continue to remain at low risk. Recent recommendations regarding COVID-19 have resulted in a decision to take proactive measures at the University. In an effort to adhere to recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, the following measures will be taken at the University. Classes are cancelled for Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 as we move to formats that do not involve face-to-face teaching (online, video conference, etc.) instruction. Effective Wednesday, March 18, the University is ceasing face-to-face instruction through at least Friday, April 3. This date will be reassessed as the situation continues to unfold. For more information and updates please go to http://www.mountunion.edu/covid-19.