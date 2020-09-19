All smiles for Springfield in rout of Lowellville

The Tigers' junior QB accounted for six touchdowns on the night, three passing and three rushing

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reigning ‘Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year’ Beau Brungard and the Springfield Tigers continued their torrid start to the 2020 season with a 62-18 victory over Lowellville Friday night.

Watch the video above for the highlights.

