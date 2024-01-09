COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have added two-time All-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins from the transfer portal.

Judkins entered the portal last Thursday from Ole Miss after playing two seasons for the Rebels.

In 2023, Judkins ran for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns on 271 carries while adding 22 catches for 149 yards and two receiving touchdowns. In his freshman season, he ran for 1,567 yards on 274 carries with 16 rushing touchdowns.

His best game of the 2023 season came in a 38-35 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 4, where Judkins scored three touchdowns with 102 yards on 23 carries. He ran for 177 yards — his most of the season — and scored one touchdown in a Sept. 30 55-49 win over LSU.

Judkins made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, Monday during the College Football Playoff game between Michigan and Washington.

The 5-11, 210-pound Judkins hails from Pike Road, Alabama.

Judkins is one of three major transfers the Buckeyes have acquired for its offense as he will join quarterback Will Howard and offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin in 2024.

While Judkins comes to Columbus, it is still unknown if he will pair up with OSU’s starter TreVeyon Henderson it what could potentially be the best running-back duo in college football. Henderson, who would enter 2024 as a senior, has yet to announce if he will return to Ohio State or declare for the NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes begin the 2024 season on Aug. 31 hosting Akron at Ohio Stadium.