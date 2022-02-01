POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a record setting night for Poland girls basketball head coach Nick Blanch as he became the program’s all-time wins leader with the Bulldogs 56-33 win over Jefferson.

Watch the video above to hear reaction from Blanch.

The win is Blanch’s 219th at Poland as he passes Jamie Dunn who previously held the record with 218 wins.

“I’ve been here my whole entire life, it is a proud moment for this community and I am proud to be the one to shine a light on it with everyone’s help,” says Blanch.

“We have great administrators who have supported us over the years, I have had great assistant coaches, the players I have had over the years, they are all part of that 219. Couldn’t have done it without them, emotional right now, just a lot of work tied into this moment with a lot of people.”

Morgan Kluchar led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Connie Cougras added 12.

With the win, Poland improves 16-2 overall and 12-1 in Northeast 8 play.