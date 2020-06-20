All in the family: Reynolds’ Bayless brothers strengthen bond and each other during pandemic

Gage, Beau and Cole all wrestle in college but are now back home and making the most of their time together

GREENVILLE, Pa (WKBN) – Wrestling is a family affair for the Bayless brothers from Reynolds.



After starring for the Raiders, all three Bayless brothers now wrestle in college. But for the past couple months with the pandemic, they’ve all been back home, competing under the same roof once again.

“I can’t really stress enough how much family is important,” said Cole Bayless, the youngest of the three brothers. “Knowing that people are going through this with you. It’s nice to have them around, it’s definitely been really fun.”

The Bayless brother certainly left their mark on the Reynolds wrestling program with over 350 combined wins, led by oldest brother Gage, who’s now wrestling at the University of Chicago.

Middle brother Beau is a former State Champion now competing at Harvard, and finally Cole, who just graduated this year and is also heading to wrestle at Harvard.

“If I lose to someone in the practice room, I can just get away from them for the next 12 hours or whatever, but if I lose to one of [my brothers], then I’m going to hear about it the whole way home so I think it definitely brings out the competition,” said Beau.

“The past couple years I’ve realized how grateful I am to have been with my siblings,” said Gage. “It’s been really special to be part of such a strong, supportive community.”

Since the pandemic hit, all three have been home together for a significant amount of time for the first time in years. They’ve been working out together and training alongside younger sister Ava, who wrestles at Wyoming Seminary in Eastern PA. They all push each other as they play off each other’s strengths.

“Our size and our strength has always been relatively similar so it allows us to relate to each other and bond and keep each other moving,” said Cole.

All three brothers are still awaiting word on when they’ll return to campus this fall. But for now, they’re soaking in this opportunity to be together.

“There’s always going to be circumstances that you can’t change so you just have to take what happens and make the most of it,” said Beau.

“Everything is crazy right now, but for us it’s been really good,” said Gage. “We’ve been pushing each other and it’s been a pretty awesome couple months.”

“Whenever you come together and get closer from it, then you turn it into a good thing,” said Cole.