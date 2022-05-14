COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Siblings Caitlynn and Zachary Pleska didn’t come from a very athletic family.

“We both just got athletic genes from I don’t even know where,” Caitlynn said. “Both of our parents weren’t the most athletic, but they’ve always been there pushing us to where we are now.”

But the two are certainly gifted out on the field. Both are stars on the Columbiana baseball and softball teams.

“He’s always been such a good player, so I’ve wanted to be like that,” Caitlynn said.

“She’s a stud after all, so it’s good to have a beast of a younger sister,” Zachary added.

As a senior, pitcher and shortstop Zachary is batting .339. As of Friday, the Lycoming College commit is leading the Clippers in RBI with 25 and homeruns with 3.

“Personally, I think my forte this year has been my pitching,” he said. “My pitching has carried me a lot through these games and I feel like I’ve I’ve done pretty well throughout the game so far this year.”

Caitlynn followed in Zachary’s footsteps, becoming a pitcher and shortstop, as well. This season as a freshman, she is batting .600 and leads the team in RBI with 45. She also broke the school home run record for most in a season with 10.

“I was shocked,” she said. “And it felt really nice to just just kind of accomplish that, especially as a freshman. It’s just really cool.”

It’s that home run record that brings out their sibling rivalry.

“At the beginning of the season, we agreed that we’re going to have a little home run derby and currently she’s beating me in that, so,” Zachary said. “Although I love cheering her on, I’m just like, ‘Ah, why you got to keep doing that?'”

“Every so often I’ll be like, ‘Oh, guess what I did today? I hit another home run,’ just to see his reaction,” Caitlynn said. “I know he’s proud of me, but there’s still the little urge that he wants to do better than how I am.”