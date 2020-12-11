All in the family: Boardman’s Gorby signs with YSU cross country

Spartans' senior Beau Gorby is a two-time Regional Qualifier and will join the Penguins under his father Brian's direction

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Beau Gorby will continue his cross county career at YSU next season, with the chance to run for his father, YSU head coach Brian Gorby.

Gorby made things official Friday, signing his national letter of intent at Boardman High School, alongside his family.

Beau is a two-time Regional Qualifier and Indoor Track State Qualifier. His personal best time was 16:33, which he set this season.

Beau, along with his dad and two uncles, are all in the Top 25 runners in Boardman cross country history.

