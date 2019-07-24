All in the family: Bayuk coaching legacy carries on from father to son

Warren JFK's Jeff Bayuk is entering his 31st year as a head coach and his son, John, is carrying on that tradition

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jeff Bayuk is a coaching legend here in the Valley. At 61 years old, he’s made stops as a head coach at Canfield, Hubbard, Campbell and currently Warren JFK, where he led the Eagles to a state championship in 2016.

In 2007 at Hubbard, Jeff had the chance to coach his son, John, who’s now the defensive coordinator at Struthers.

“One of the things that I think really helped us is that my wife had a rule that we weren’t allowed to bring it home and talk about it at the dinner table and things like that,” Jeff said. “[John] was interested in helping out our JVs and our varsity even when I was at Campbell.”

After graduating from Westminster, John is now entering his eighth season as an assistant football coach. He also teaches social studies at Struthers.

“A lot of the time, I’m referred to as Jeff Bayuk’s son, not John,” he said. “But you know, it’s something that a lot of people say, that you might coach or live in the shadow but I embrace it.”

“He’s one of the best in the state of Ohio and I’ve learned from the best,” John continued. “I’ve definitely used the same coaching strategies my dad has always used off the field because that’s the most important part of the game and he taught me that.”

The Bayuks are both defensive-minded guys and talk several times a week about strategy and new formations. But over the years, their bond has become much more than just football.

“To be honest with you, if I go to a Struthers game, I’m a nervous wreck,” Jeff said. “Probably more nervous than I am at my own games. I want to run up to the press box and say, ‘Hey, why don’t you try this?’ But you can’t do that.”

“I watched him win a state championship,” John said. “I hope someday that I can make it that far and be as successful as him.”

“Our family is blessed that he’s been able to carry on that legacy,” Jeff said.