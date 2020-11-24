All high school sports in Trumbull County on pause, effective immediately

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local athletic directors confirm to Sports Team 27 that the Trumbull County Board of Health is recommending that all Trumbull County winter sports activities pause for 28 days, effective immediately.

The board will re-evaluate the COVID-19 landscape on December 22, and teams could potentially return to practice at that time.

Games and competitions could potentially resume on January 4, 2021.

Sports impacted include boys and girls basketball, wrestling and bowling.