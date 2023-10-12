YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A first-of-its-kind event is coming to Youngstown on Friday, October 20 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

“It just means a lot to fight for something that actually has meaning to it,” Lauren Mohler said.

Eighteen boxers, all women, will line the fight card along with special guest speakers lined up from local women who have knocked out breast cancer.

“I’m just ready to fight for breast cancer awareness,” Gloria Moore said.

From Bambi Linam, a mother who started bringing her kids to boxing classes before joining in for the cause.

“I said, ‘It’s a great cause, I’ll do it.’ That was the only reason I decided at my age to do it,” Linam said.

Frances Hall, a school teacher in Girard, is another first-timer.

“The roller coaster of emotions, I think we’ve all gone through really positive moments along with moments where we’re doubting ourselves,” Hall said.” But our coaches keep encouraging us, they keep working with us, so I think we all feel really good, real confident right now.”

All four were introduced to boxing at Youngstown Salem Boxing Club and will now headline the first all-female boxing card offered in the city.

“There was a flood of emotions. I got a little frustrated at some times, but they continue to build me up as I process this whole match,” Moore said.

Come October 20, they won’t be holding back any punches on their way to spreading awareness.

“For the woman or anybody who has been affected by breast cancer or any of your family members, friends, I think that putting on this fight is a fight for them,” Mohler said.

Not only a trainer at the gym, Alecia DeFrank also splits time as a nursing student, so you could say her worlds are colliding in the best way.

“It means a lot. It means a lot for the community, and I think it will mean a lot for the women and also those who have lost their lives and family members who have passed away from it. I just want to raise the awareness for the community,” DeFrank said. “I thought it was great that Stambaugh Auditorium had this spot open for us so it’s right in the heart of Youngstown, and we’re hoping to draw a crowd out.”

Fight 2 Unite 6: Breast Cancer Awareness Event will take place October 20 at Stambaugh Auditorium with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the first bout at 7 p.m.