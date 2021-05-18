All-Conference selections announced for NorthEast 8 spring season

Lakeview, South Range, and Poland all won team league titles this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2021 NorthEast 8 Conference spring champions and All-Conference awards were released on Tuesday.

The Lakeview girls and South Range boys were crowned conference champions in track & field. The Raiders also won the baseball conference title, and shared the softball league championship with Poland. The boys tennis crown went to Poland as well.

Here are the First-Team All-Conference selections for the 2021 spring season:

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

4 x 800 Relay: Poland – Jackie Grisdale / Olivia Zura / Halle Sebest / Haley Trolio

100 Hurdles: Megan Brand / Jefferson

100 Dash: Chante’ Clinkscale / Niles

4 x 200 Relay: Poland Lakeview – Ella Harrell / Jackie Grisdale / Teegan Graff / Mia Musolino

1600 Run: Halle Sebest / Poland

4 x 100 Relay: Niles – Annaliesse Perez-Booksing / Abbey Reed / Shaleena Randolph / Chante’ Clinkscale

400 Dash: Taylor Skinner / Jefferson

300 Hurdles: Megan Brand / Jefferson

800 Run: Jackie Grisdale / Poland

200 Dash: Chante’ Clinkscale / Niles

3200 Run: Halle Sebest / Poland

4 x 400 Relay: Poland – Ella Harrell / Jackie Grisdale / Mia Musolino / Teegan Graff

Discus: Teagan Pierce / Lakeview

High Jump: Mia Malito / Girard

Long Jump: Mia Malito / Girard

Shot Put: Annie Lumsden / South Range

Pole Vault: Megan Brand / Jefferson

Player of the year: Megan Brand/Jefferson

BOYS TRACK & FIELD – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

4 x 800 Relay: Poland – Noah Huda / Mason Matiste / Logan Flament / Andrew Biggs

110 Hurdles: Kaleb Sepe / South Range

100 Dash: Aiden Hall / Struthers

4 x 200 Relay: South Range – Dylan Dominguez / Luke Blasko / Connor Jones / Luke Crumbacher

1600 Run: Spencer Bush / South Range

4 x 100 Relay: Hubbard – Tino Pesce / Ryan Laird / Yianni Hazimihalis / Timothy Cafffey

400 Dash: Aiden Hall / Struthers

300 Hurdles: Kaden Lowe / Hubbard

800 Run: Ricky Marsico / Girard

200 Dash: Aiden Hall / Struthers

3200 Run: Spencer Bush / South Range

4 x 400 Relay: Girard – Dominic Malito / Ricky Marsico / Nick Bengala / Nevin Miller

Discus: Asa Collins / Jefferson

High Jump: Dominic Malito / Girard

Long Jump: Dominic Malito / Girard

Shot Put: Charles Pawlosky / Lakeview

Pole Vault: Reid Boczar / Jefferson

Player of the year: Dominic Malito / Girard

BASEBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Pitchers: Nick Demonica / Lakeview, Seve Cantini / Jefferson

Infielders: Michael Perry / South Range, Zack Leonard / Niles, Anthony Fisher / Niles, Ethan Jarvis / Hubbard

Outfielders: Bryce Barringer / Poland, Zack Macik / Niles, Andrew Frank / Hubbard

Catcher/DH/Utility: Trey Pancake / South Range, Jake Wilms / Lakeview

Player of the year: Brandon Mikos / South Range

SOFTBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Pitchers: Isabella O’Brien / Hubbard, Katie McDonald / Poland

Infielders: Sophie Griffith / Girard, Jillian Strecansky / South Range, Raegan Schick / Lakeview, Mary Brant / Poland

Outfielders: Jackie Grisdale / Poland, Sammy Aey / Lakeview, Kaitlyn Culver / Girard

Catcher/DH/Utility: Mary Bayus / Struthers, Camryn Lattanzio / Poland

Player of the year: Bree Kohler / South Range

TENNIS – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Jack Brant / Poland, Carmen D’Alesio / Poland, Jim Scotford / Poland, Evan Valtman / Jefferson, Jensen Yarosh / Jefferson

Player of the year: Ryan Carnahan / Lakeview

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

4 x 800 Relay: Lakeview – Taylor Garvin / Kaitlyn Deprofio / Emily Bennett / Rachel Campolito

100 Hurdles: Stasia Hall / Lakeview

100 Dash: Sieasia Triplett / Girard

4 x 200 Relay: Lakeview – Eliza Farr / Brooke Schneider / Caitlin Mark / Stasia Hall

1600 Run: Haley Trolio / Poland

4 x 100 Relay: Lakeview – Eliza Farr / Brooke Schneider / Lexi Busefink / Stasia Hall

400 Dash: Mia Malito / Girard

300 Hurdles: Stasia Hall / Lakeview

800 Run: Rachel Campolito / Lakeview

200 Dash: Sieasia Triplett / Girard

3200 Run: Haley Trolio / Poland

4 x 400 Relay: Girard – Sieasia Triplett / Mia Malito / Olivia Coman / Sam Duris

Discus: Tyrah Skinner / Jefferson

High Jump: Sydney Poptic / Lakeview

Long Jump: Brooke Schneider / Lakeview

Shot Put: Caitlin Kachurik / Lakeview

Pole Vault: Isabella Shuster / Lakeview

BOYS TRACK & FIELD – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

4 x 800 Relay: South Range – Connor Nichols / Alex Garwacki / Liam Justison / Michael Hvizdos

110 Hurdles: Reid Boczar / Jefferson

100 Dash: Dominic Malito / Girard

4 x 200 Relay: Hubbard – Ryan Laird / Tino Pesce / Gabriel Gilliland / Timothy Caffey

1600 Run: Luke Robinson / Jefferson

4 x 100 Relay: Niles – Philip Vaughn / Jeremy Hall / Joseph Smith / Antuan Garner

400 Dash: Ryan Laird / Hubbard

300 Hurdles: Nick Bengala / Girard

800 Run: Michael Hvizdos / South Range

200 Dash: Luke Crumbacher / South Range

3200 Run: Brian Standley / South Range

4 x 400 Relay: Hubbard – Ryan Laird / Kaden Lowe / Paul Sundy / Gabriel Gilliland

Discus: Jacob Brooks / South Range

High Jump: Zach Donnachie / Poland

Long Jump: Ayden Leon / South Range

Shot Put: Jacob Brooks / South Range

Pole Vault: Jonathan Waszil / Jefferson

BASEBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Kolton Christopher / Niles, Kobe Krisuk / Hubbard, Tyler Capan / Lakeview, Aidan English / South Range, Cal Rinck / Lakeview, Michael Guarnieri / Niles, Jayden Maggs / Girard, Chase Sudzina / Niles, Albert Gerlick/Hubbard, Anthony Cortese / Girard, Hayden Fox / Hubbard

SOFTBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Emily Rosace / Girard, Nicolina Pezzone / Struthers, Tatiana Matuz / Jefferson, Reagan Irons / South Range, Haley Croyle / Hubbard, Emily Denney / Poland, Bodey Beckwith / Jefferson, Grace Narkum / Hubbard, Maggie Pavlansky / Lakeview, Kelly Szolek / South Range, Lexi Najdusak / Hubbard

TENNIS – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Steve Anastasiadis / Lakeview, Josh Collins / Lakeview, Brandon Furman / Jefferson, Hayden Hopps / Poland, Sam Horton / Struthers