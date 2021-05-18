All-Conference selections announced for NorthEast 8 spring season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2021 NorthEast 8 Conference spring champions and All-Conference awards were released on Tuesday.
The Lakeview girls and South Range boys were crowned conference champions in track & field. The Raiders also won the baseball conference title, and shared the softball league championship with Poland. The boys tennis crown went to Poland as well.
Here are the First-Team All-Conference selections for the 2021 spring season:
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
4 x 800 Relay: Poland – Jackie Grisdale / Olivia Zura / Halle Sebest / Haley Trolio
100 Hurdles: Megan Brand / Jefferson
100 Dash: Chante’ Clinkscale / Niles
4 x 200 Relay: Poland Lakeview – Ella Harrell / Jackie Grisdale / Teegan Graff / Mia Musolino
1600 Run: Halle Sebest / Poland
4 x 100 Relay: Niles – Annaliesse Perez-Booksing / Abbey Reed / Shaleena Randolph / Chante’ Clinkscale
400 Dash: Taylor Skinner / Jefferson
300 Hurdles: Megan Brand / Jefferson
800 Run: Jackie Grisdale / Poland
200 Dash: Chante’ Clinkscale / Niles
3200 Run: Halle Sebest / Poland
4 x 400 Relay: Poland – Ella Harrell / Jackie Grisdale / Mia Musolino / Teegan Graff
Discus: Teagan Pierce / Lakeview
High Jump: Mia Malito / Girard
Long Jump: Mia Malito / Girard
Shot Put: Annie Lumsden / South Range
Pole Vault: Megan Brand / Jefferson
Player of the year: Megan Brand/Jefferson
BOYS TRACK & FIELD – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
4 x 800 Relay: Poland – Noah Huda / Mason Matiste / Logan Flament / Andrew Biggs
110 Hurdles: Kaleb Sepe / South Range
100 Dash: Aiden Hall / Struthers
4 x 200 Relay: South Range – Dylan Dominguez / Luke Blasko / Connor Jones / Luke Crumbacher
1600 Run: Spencer Bush / South Range
4 x 100 Relay: Hubbard – Tino Pesce / Ryan Laird / Yianni Hazimihalis / Timothy Cafffey
400 Dash: Aiden Hall / Struthers
300 Hurdles: Kaden Lowe / Hubbard
800 Run: Ricky Marsico / Girard
200 Dash: Aiden Hall / Struthers
3200 Run: Spencer Bush / South Range
4 x 400 Relay: Girard – Dominic Malito / Ricky Marsico / Nick Bengala / Nevin Miller
Discus: Asa Collins / Jefferson
High Jump: Dominic Malito / Girard
Long Jump: Dominic Malito / Girard
Shot Put: Charles Pawlosky / Lakeview
Pole Vault: Reid Boczar / Jefferson
Player of the year: Dominic Malito / Girard
BASEBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Pitchers: Nick Demonica / Lakeview, Seve Cantini / Jefferson
Infielders: Michael Perry / South Range, Zack Leonard / Niles, Anthony Fisher / Niles, Ethan Jarvis / Hubbard
Outfielders: Bryce Barringer / Poland, Zack Macik / Niles, Andrew Frank / Hubbard
Catcher/DH/Utility: Trey Pancake / South Range, Jake Wilms / Lakeview
Player of the year: Brandon Mikos / South Range
SOFTBALL – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Pitchers: Isabella O’Brien / Hubbard, Katie McDonald / Poland
Infielders: Sophie Griffith / Girard, Jillian Strecansky / South Range, Raegan Schick / Lakeview, Mary Brant / Poland
Outfielders: Jackie Grisdale / Poland, Sammy Aey / Lakeview, Kaitlyn Culver / Girard
Catcher/DH/Utility: Mary Bayus / Struthers, Camryn Lattanzio / Poland
Player of the year: Bree Kohler / South Range
TENNIS – FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Jack Brant / Poland, Carmen D’Alesio / Poland, Jim Scotford / Poland, Evan Valtman / Jefferson, Jensen Yarosh / Jefferson
Player of the year: Ryan Carnahan / Lakeview
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
4 x 800 Relay: Lakeview – Taylor Garvin / Kaitlyn Deprofio / Emily Bennett / Rachel Campolito
100 Hurdles: Stasia Hall / Lakeview
100 Dash: Sieasia Triplett / Girard
4 x 200 Relay: Lakeview – Eliza Farr / Brooke Schneider / Caitlin Mark / Stasia Hall
1600 Run: Haley Trolio / Poland
4 x 100 Relay: Lakeview – Eliza Farr / Brooke Schneider / Lexi Busefink / Stasia Hall
400 Dash: Mia Malito / Girard
300 Hurdles: Stasia Hall / Lakeview
800 Run: Rachel Campolito / Lakeview
200 Dash: Sieasia Triplett / Girard
3200 Run: Haley Trolio / Poland
4 x 400 Relay: Girard – Sieasia Triplett / Mia Malito / Olivia Coman / Sam Duris
Discus: Tyrah Skinner / Jefferson
High Jump: Sydney Poptic / Lakeview
Long Jump: Brooke Schneider / Lakeview
Shot Put: Caitlin Kachurik / Lakeview
Pole Vault: Isabella Shuster / Lakeview
BOYS TRACK & FIELD – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
4 x 800 Relay: South Range – Connor Nichols / Alex Garwacki / Liam Justison / Michael Hvizdos
110 Hurdles: Reid Boczar / Jefferson
100 Dash: Dominic Malito / Girard
4 x 200 Relay: Hubbard – Ryan Laird / Tino Pesce / Gabriel Gilliland / Timothy Caffey
1600 Run: Luke Robinson / Jefferson
4 x 100 Relay: Niles – Philip Vaughn / Jeremy Hall / Joseph Smith / Antuan Garner
400 Dash: Ryan Laird / Hubbard
300 Hurdles: Nick Bengala / Girard
800 Run: Michael Hvizdos / South Range
200 Dash: Luke Crumbacher / South Range
3200 Run: Brian Standley / South Range
4 x 400 Relay: Hubbard – Ryan Laird / Kaden Lowe / Paul Sundy / Gabriel Gilliland
Discus: Jacob Brooks / South Range
High Jump: Zach Donnachie / Poland
Long Jump: Ayden Leon / South Range
Shot Put: Jacob Brooks / South Range
Pole Vault: Jonathan Waszil / Jefferson
BASEBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Kolton Christopher / Niles, Kobe Krisuk / Hubbard, Tyler Capan / Lakeview, Aidan English / South Range, Cal Rinck / Lakeview, Michael Guarnieri / Niles, Jayden Maggs / Girard, Chase Sudzina / Niles, Albert Gerlick/Hubbard, Anthony Cortese / Girard, Hayden Fox / Hubbard
SOFTBALL – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Emily Rosace / Girard, Nicolina Pezzone / Struthers, Tatiana Matuz / Jefferson, Reagan Irons / South Range, Haley Croyle / Hubbard, Emily Denney / Poland, Bodey Beckwith / Jefferson, Grace Narkum / Hubbard, Maggie Pavlansky / Lakeview, Kelly Szolek / South Range, Lexi Najdusak / Hubbard
TENNIS – SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Steve Anastasiadis / Lakeview, Josh Collins / Lakeview, Brandon Furman / Jefferson, Hayden Hopps / Poland, Sam Horton / Struthers