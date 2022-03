YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference released the all-conference teams for wrestling on Thursday.

Boardman’s Sean O’Horo was named the Most Valuable Wrestler.

WRESTLING FIRST-TEAM SELECTIONS

106 weight class: Skye Jones – Austintown Fitch, Sophomore (32-20 record)

113 weight class: Jacob Ferguson – Austintown Fitch, Senior (41-6 record)

120 weight class: Chris Thomas – Canfield, Junior (37-15 record)

126 weight class: Tyler Scharrer – Canfield, Freshman (45-11 record)

132 weight class Authur Croom – Austintown Fitch, Junior (40-13 record)

138 weight class: David Shannon – Austintown Fitch, Senior (43-14 record)

144 weight class: Ian Hull – Canfield, Senior (45-12 record)

Ashton LaBelle – Boardman, Senior (28-15 record)

150 weight class: Niko Poullas – Canfield, Junior (40-7 record)

157 weight class: Tyler Lintner – Austintown Fitch, Junior (49-6 record)

165 weight class: Clayton Marcum – Austintown Fitch, Senior (31-14 record)

175 weight class: Sean O’Horo – Boardman, Senior (45-4 record)

190 weight class: Dom Zemko – Austintown Fitch, Senior (35-17 record)

215 weight class: Jimmy Scharrer – Canfield, Junior (33-13 record)

285 weight class: Gage Gibson – Howland, Senior (28-6 record)

WRESTLING SECOND-TEAM SELECTIONS

106 weight class: Quinn Gaca – Canfield, Freshman (26-19 record)

113 weight class: Willie Rankin – Boardman, Sophomore (21-15 record)

120 weight class: Damien Gerthung – Austintown Fitch, Junior (21-23 record)

126 weight class: Adam Heckman – Howland, Sophomore (31-9 record)

132 weight class: Evan Williams – Canfield, Junior (19-21 record)

138 weight class: Rian Spangler – Howland, Senior (35-11 record)

150 weight class: Aric Smith – Austintown Fitch, Junior (37-12 record)

157 weight class: Noah Frank – Canfield, Junior (37-15 record)

165 weight class: Peyton Switka – Boardman, Junior (21-16 record)

175 weight class: Caden Kohut – Canfield, Junior (22-8 record)

190 weight class: Anthony Fortier – Howland, Junior (18-11 record)

215 weight class: Peyton Quarles – Austintown Fitch, Junior (30-18 record)

285 weight class: Vince Luce – Canfield, Sophomore (28-16 record)