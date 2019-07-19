All American: Fitch’s Colin Roberts places third at U-16 Greco Nationals

By placing in the top eight, Roberts earned All-American status

FARGO, North Dakota (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch standout wrestler Colin Roberts placed third in the USA Wrestling U16 Greco Nationals Thursday in Fargo, North Dakota.

By placing in the top eight, Roberts earned All-American status.



The incoming junior won a total of six matches in the competition. More than 100 wrestlers were taking part in the event.

Roberts is a two-time OHSAA state qualifier.

“Colin is a hard worker, and gave everything he had and beyond,” Austintown Fitch Head Wrestling Coach John Burd said.

“That’s what you need to get this accomplishment,” he added.



Roberts is just the third local wrestler to place at this tournament.