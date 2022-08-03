YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch won the All-American Conference a year ago by finishing with a perfect 8-0 league mark. The Falcons defeated Canfield in both of their meetings (3-1 on September 2; 3-2 on October 12).

The Falcons advanced to their District title matchup with Chardon before falling.

Fitch graduated a large group of seniors from last year’s championship team including Alyssa Leskovac. Jocelyn Jourdan returns for her senior year after closing out her 2021 campaign with 405 kills.

Canfield’s Abbie Householder received the league’s Player of the Year honor. She surpassed 1,000 career kills and finished fifth in the state last year with 500 kills. Abbie has since moved onto Youngstown State University.

2021 All-AAC First Team

Courtney Clark, Howland

Jamie DeSalvo, Howland

Abbie Householder, Canfield

Jocelyn Jourdan, Fitch

Alyssa Leskovac, Fitch

Ally Quirk, Canfield

Parker Wilkins, Canfield

Schedules

Boardman

Aug. 20 – Hoover

Aug. 23 – Garfield

Aug. 25 – Oak Glen

Aug. 29 – Southeast

Aug. 30 – at Canfield

Sept. 6 – at Harding

Sept. 8 – at Fitch

Sept. 12 – at Poland

Sept. 15 – at Howland

Sept. 19 – South Range

Sept. 21 – at Girard

Sept. 22 – Harding

Sept. 27 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 29 – Howland

Oct. 3 – at Salem

Oct. 6 – Fitch

Oct. 8 – West Branch

Oct. 11 – Canfield

Oct. 13 – Hubbard

Oct. 15 – at Crestview

Canfield

Aug. 20 – Girard

Aug. 23 – Hoban

Aug. 25 – at Howland

Aug. 27 – at Western Reserve

Aug. 30 – Boardman

Aug. 31 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 1 – at East

Sept. 3 – McDonald

Sept. 8 – Harding

Sept. 13 – Fitch

Sept. 15 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 17 – Hathaway Brown

Sept. 19 – Lakeview

Sept. 20 – at Ursuline

Sept. 22 – Chaney

Sept. 24 – Tallmadge

Sept. 26 – at Poland

Sept. 29 – at Fitch

Oct. 1 – Woodridge

Oct. 4 – at Harding

Oct. 6 – Howland

Oct. 11 – at Boardman

Fitch

Aug. 20 – Massillon Perry

Aug. 23 – at Hathaway Brown

Aug. 25 – at Harding

Aug. 27 – at Lakeview

Aug. 30 – Strongsville

Sept. 1 – Howland

Sept. 8 – Boardman

Sept. 10 – at Hubbard

Sept. 13 – at Canfield

Sept. 15 – Harding

Sept. 19 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 21 – Louisville

Sept. 22 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 26 – at Girard

Sept. 27 – at Ursuline

Sept. 29 – Canfield

Oct. 6 – at Boardman

Oct. 8 – at Massillon Perry

Oct. 11 – at Howland

Oct. 13 – Marlington

Oct. 15 – Highland

Harding

Aug. 23 – at Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 24 – at Warren JFK

Aug. 25 – Fitch

Aug. 30 – at Howland

Aug. 31 – at Niles

Sept. 6 – Boardman

Sept. 8 – at Canfield

Sept. 12 – at Liberty

Sept. 14 – Lakeside

Sept. 15 – at Fitch

Sept. 19 – at Lakeside

Sept. 20 – Howland

Sept. 22 – at Boardman

Sept. 26 – Niles

Sept. 27 – Chaney

Oct. 3 – Ursuline

Oct. 4 – Canfield

Oct. 5 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 6 – at East

Oct. 10 – at LaBrae

Oct. 11 – South Range

Howland

Aug. 22 – at Salem

Aug. 23 – at Chaney

Aug. 25 – Canfield

Aug. 27 – at West Branch

Aug. 29 – at Hubbard

Aug. 30 – Harding

Sept. 1 – at Fitch

Sept. 8 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 10 – at Firestone

Sept. 15 – Boardman

Sept. 17 – at Berkshire

Sept. 20 – at Harding

Sept. 27 – East

Sept. 29 – at Boardman

Oct. 4 – Ursuline

Oct. 6 – at Canfield

Oct. 11 – Fitch