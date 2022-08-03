YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fitch won the All-American Conference a year ago by finishing with a perfect 8-0 league mark. The Falcons defeated Canfield in both of their meetings (3-1 on September 2; 3-2 on October 12).
The Falcons advanced to their District title matchup with Chardon before falling.
Fitch graduated a large group of seniors from last year’s championship team including Alyssa Leskovac. Jocelyn Jourdan returns for her senior year after closing out her 2021 campaign with 405 kills.
Canfield’s Abbie Householder received the league’s Player of the Year honor. She surpassed 1,000 career kills and finished fifth in the state last year with 500 kills. Abbie has since moved onto Youngstown State University.
2021 All-AAC First Team
Courtney Clark, Howland
Jamie DeSalvo, Howland
Abbie Householder, Canfield
Jocelyn Jourdan, Fitch
Alyssa Leskovac, Fitch
Ally Quirk, Canfield
Parker Wilkins, Canfield
Schedules
Boardman
Aug. 20 – Hoover
Aug. 23 – Garfield
Aug. 25 – Oak Glen
Aug. 29 – Southeast
Aug. 30 – at Canfield
Sept. 6 – at Harding
Sept. 8 – at Fitch
Sept. 12 – at Poland
Sept. 15 – at Howland
Sept. 19 – South Range
Sept. 21 – at Girard
Sept. 22 – Harding
Sept. 27 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 29 – Howland
Oct. 3 – at Salem
Oct. 6 – Fitch
Oct. 8 – West Branch
Oct. 11 – Canfield
Oct. 13 – Hubbard
Oct. 15 – at Crestview
Canfield
Aug. 20 – Girard
Aug. 23 – Hoban
Aug. 25 – at Howland
Aug. 27 – at Western Reserve
Aug. 30 – Boardman
Aug. 31 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 1 – at East
Sept. 3 – McDonald
Sept. 8 – Harding
Sept. 13 – Fitch
Sept. 15 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 17 – Hathaway Brown
Sept. 19 – Lakeview
Sept. 20 – at Ursuline
Sept. 22 – Chaney
Sept. 24 – Tallmadge
Sept. 26 – at Poland
Sept. 29 – at Fitch
Oct. 1 – Woodridge
Oct. 4 – at Harding
Oct. 6 – Howland
Oct. 11 – at Boardman
Fitch
Aug. 20 – Massillon Perry
Aug. 23 – at Hathaway Brown
Aug. 25 – at Harding
Aug. 27 – at Lakeview
Aug. 30 – Strongsville
Sept. 1 – Howland
Sept. 8 – Boardman
Sept. 10 – at Hubbard
Sept. 13 – at Canfield
Sept. 15 – Harding
Sept. 19 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 21 – Louisville
Sept. 22 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 26 – at Girard
Sept. 27 – at Ursuline
Sept. 29 – Canfield
Oct. 6 – at Boardman
Oct. 8 – at Massillon Perry
Oct. 11 – at Howland
Oct. 13 – Marlington
Oct. 15 – Highland
Harding
Aug. 23 – at Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 24 – at Warren JFK
Aug. 25 – Fitch
Aug. 30 – at Howland
Aug. 31 – at Niles
Sept. 6 – Boardman
Sept. 8 – at Canfield
Sept. 12 – at Liberty
Sept. 14 – Lakeside
Sept. 15 – at Fitch
Sept. 19 – at Lakeside
Sept. 20 – Howland
Sept. 22 – at Boardman
Sept. 26 – Niles
Sept. 27 – Chaney
Oct. 3 – Ursuline
Oct. 4 – Canfield
Oct. 5 – at Newton Falls
Oct. 6 – at East
Oct. 10 – at LaBrae
Oct. 11 – South Range
Howland
Aug. 22 – at Salem
Aug. 23 – at Chaney
Aug. 25 – Canfield
Aug. 27 – at West Branch
Aug. 29 – at Hubbard
Aug. 30 – Harding
Sept. 1 – at Fitch
Sept. 8 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 10 – at Firestone
Sept. 15 – Boardman
Sept. 17 – at Berkshire
Sept. 20 – at Harding
Sept. 27 – East
Sept. 29 – at Boardman
Oct. 4 – Ursuline
Oct. 6 – at Canfield
Oct. 11 – Fitch