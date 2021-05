All-American Conference releases all-conference honors for track and field

All-conference selections were announced for both boys and girls track and field

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) The All-American Conference released the all-conference teams for both boys and girls track and field on Sunday.

Below are the selections from the conference.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

100m Dash: Destinee Hayes, Boardman

200m Dash: Jenna Rodgers, Fitch

400m Dash: Emma Tokarsky, Boardman

800m Dash: Raegan Burkey, Boardman

1600m Dash: Raegan Burkey, Boardman

3200m Dash: Molly Yasnowski, Howland

100m Hurdles: Gia Triveri, Boardman

300m Hurdles: Gia Triveri, Boardman

4×100 Relay: Kenzie Chine, Savannah Jones, Jenna Rodgers and Madison Buck; Fitch

4×200 Relay: MacKenzie Riccitelli, Sarah Blasco, Emma Tokarsky, Destinee Hayes; Boardman

4×800 Relay: Bailey Moore, Raegan Burkey, Alayna Cuevas, Morgan Russo; Boardman

High Jump: Madison Sisler, Howland

Pole Vault: Rylie Connolly, Fitch

Long Jump: Diamond Phillips, Warren Harding

Shot Put: Courtney Clark, Howland

Discus: Lexus Solarz, Howland

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

100m Dash: MarKwuan Brown, Warren Harding

102m Dash Wheelchair: Micah Beckwith, Boardman

200m Dash: Ben Alvarico, Boardman

400m Dash: Ben Alvarico, Boardman

800m Dash: Nick Plant, Canfield

1600m Dash: Nick Plant, Canfield

3200m Dash: Lane Goble, Howland

110m Hurdles: Kyree Long, Fitch

300m Hurdles: Logan Thompson, Boardman

4×100 Relay: Dan Evans, Donnie Ellis, Brody Herman, Jahred Brown; Fitch

4×400 Relay: Dawaylon Pritchard, Logan Thompson, Cameron Thompson, Cristian Ortiz; Boardman

4×800 Relay: Andrew Lescsak, Mo Riaz, Brogan Roby, Corbin Roby; Fitch

High Jump: Nate Leskovac, Fitch

Pole Vault: Ted Anzevino, Boardman

Long Jump: Tyler Evans, Fitch

Shot Put: JaMeire Robinson, Fitch

Discus: JaMeire Robinson, Fitch