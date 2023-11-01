YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 All-American Conference Football awards were released on Wednesday.
The 26 players below have been voted an All-Conference selection by the head coaches and athletic directors from the five member schools.
- ATH – Airiz Coleman-Bey, Warren Harding (JR)
- DL – Angelo DeLucia, Canfield (JR)
- OLB – Anthony Mazzella, Canfield (SR)
- RB/LB – Brendan Ray, Howland (SR)
- QB – Chaz Coleman, Warren Harding (JR)
- WR/DB – Dan Evans III, Austintown Fitch (SR)
- ILB – Danny Inglis, Canfield (SR)
- WR/DB – Davion Pritchard, Austintown Fitch (SR)
- QB/DB – DeShawn Vaughn, Austintown Fitch (SR)
- DL – Devonte Ellis, Warren Harding (SR)
- WR – Dom Perry, Austintown Fitch (SR)
- K – Jake Daugherty, Warren Harding (SR)
- LB – Javonte Jones, Warren Harding (SR)
- QB/S – John Perry, Howland (SR)
- DE – Kylen Foster, Austintown Fitch (SR)
- WR/LB – Luke Delida, Howland (SR)
- OL/DL – Mark Stankorb, Austintown Fitch (SR)
- OL – Mike Malkovits, Canfield (SR)
- LB – Rocco DiFlorio, Austintown Fitch (JR)
- OL – Ryan Conti, Boardman (SR)
- OL – Santino Cocca, Canfield (SR)
- TB – Scottie Eaton, Canfield (SR)
- WR/DB – Tomas Andujar, Boardman (SR)
- OL – Vince Luce, Canfield (SR)
- RB/LB – Willy Torres, Boardman (SR)
- QB – Zach Haus, Boardman (JR)