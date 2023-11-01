YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 All-American Conference Football awards were released on Wednesday.

The 26 players below have been voted an All-Conference selection by the head coaches and athletic directors from the five member schools.

  • ATH – Airiz Coleman-Bey, Warren Harding (JR)
  • DL – Angelo DeLucia, Canfield (JR)
  • OLB – Anthony Mazzella, Canfield (SR)
  • RB/LB – Brendan Ray, Howland (SR)
  • QB – Chaz Coleman, Warren Harding (JR)
  • WR/DB – Dan Evans III, Austintown Fitch (SR)
  • ILB – Danny Inglis, Canfield (SR)
  • WR/DB – Davion Pritchard, Austintown Fitch (SR)
  • QB/DB – DeShawn Vaughn, Austintown Fitch (SR)
  • DL – Devonte Ellis, Warren Harding (SR)
  • WR – Dom Perry, Austintown Fitch (SR)
  • K – Jake Daugherty, Warren Harding (SR)
  • LB – Javonte Jones, Warren Harding (SR)
  • QB/S – John Perry, Howland (SR)
  • DE – Kylen Foster, Austintown Fitch (SR)
  • WR/LB – Luke Delida, Howland (SR)
  • OL/DL – Mark Stankorb, Austintown Fitch (SR)
  • OL – Mike Malkovits, Canfield (SR)
  • LB – Rocco DiFlorio, Austintown Fitch (JR)
  • OL – Ryan Conti, Boardman (SR)
  • OL – Santino Cocca, Canfield (SR)
  • TB – Scottie Eaton, Canfield (SR)
  • WR/DB – Tomas Andujar, Boardman (SR)
  • OL – Vince Luce, Canfield (SR)
  • RB/LB – Willy Torres, Boardman (SR)
  • QB – Zach Haus, Boardman (JR)