All American Conference Blue Tier Teams leaving for MVAC

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Seven schools in the All American Conference Blue Tier have notfied the AAC that they will be leaving at the end of the 2019-20 school year to join the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference.

In a letter sent to AAC Commmissioner Richard King, Superintendents from Brookfield, Campbell, Champion, Crestview, LaBrae, Liberty, and Newton Falls all signed off on the move.



The letter, dated on April 17th, reads:



"It is with respect and gratitude that we, the undersigned, hereby submit this correspondence to the leadership of the Amm-American Conference, hereafter referred to as the AAC, as official notice in accordnace with Article III, Section 3 of the AAC Constitution, of our intent to withdraw our membership from the AAC effective with the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year. Each of us is proud of our membership in the AAC, grateful for the opportunities that the Conference has provided our student-athletes, and honored to be affiliated with an athletic conference with such strong stature and standing in Northeast Ohio."



"Nonetheless, as the Conference has undergone realignment and changes in its membership over the last two years, the members of the Blue Tier have contemplated whether continued membership satisfies all of our needs. The Blue Tier schools have been invited to merge with the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, or MVAC. We find that this opportunity is in our best interests for the near and distant future, as as such, are withdrawing to take advantage of the MVAC invitation. Lastly, we are appreciative of the AAC for all that it has offered our communities, and as the Blue Tier schools transition out of the Conference, we look forward to the continuation of the collegiality and professionalism that we've enjoyed during our tenure."