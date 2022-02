YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference released the all-conference teams for both boys and girls basketball on Sunday.

Boardman’s Trey DePietro and Howland’s Alyssa Pompelia were named Players of the Year.

Below are the first-team and second-team selections.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM:

Trey DePietro – Boardman, Senior

Jake Grdic – Canfield, Senior

Tyriq Ivory – Warren Harding, Senior

Anthony Massucci – Howland, Senior

Duncan Moy – Warren Harding, Sophomore

Luke Ryan – Boardman, Senior

Allen Underwood – Austintown Fitch, Senior

DeShawn Vaughn – Austintown Fitch, Sophomore

SECOND TEAM:

Gabe Badea – Howland, Senior

Seth Cervello – Boardman, Senior

Alex Henry – Howland, Sophomore

Anthony Hightower – Boardman, Senior

Jacob Lawrence – Warren Harding, Junior

Zane Muckleroy – Canfield, Senior

Devin Sherwood – Austintown Fitch, Senior

Player of the Year: Trey DePietro – Boardman

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM:

Alyssa Dill – Canfield, Senior

Alyssa Massucci – Howland, Sophomore

Alyssa Pompelia – Howland, Senior

Jamie DeSalvo – Howland, Senior

Makaila Powell – Warren Harding, Senior

Mackenzie Riccitelli – Boardman, Sophomore

Summer Sammarone – Canfield, Senior

Zayda Creque – Austintown Fitch, Junior

SECOND TEAM:

Abby Muckleroy – Canfield, Junior

Amelia Francisco – Canfield, Senior

Ayla Ray – Austintown Fitch, Sophomore

Emma Mills – Boardman, Senior

Gianna DeLucia – Canfield, Senior

Kylie McClain – Howland, Senior

Taylor Lawrence – Howland, Senior

Player of the Year: Alyssa Pompelia – Howland