YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland and Canfield both advanced to the Regionals a year ago. The Tigers defeated Louisville (2-0) in the Akron 1 District championship. Canfield prevailed over rival Poland (3-0) in the Akron 2 District title tilt.

Howland topped the All-American Conference by winning both meetings with the Cardinals and splitting the season series with Boardman. On October 14, Howland edged the Spartans (2-1) to take the league crown. Three Tigers were recognized on the First-Team All-AAC team (Dylan DiPiero, Kylan Mowatt-Larssen and Vasili Gentis).

Boardman’s Cole Congson was honored by being named the league’s Player of the Year. He scored 32 goals last season and was named to the All-District team for the third time.

2021 First-Team All-Conference

Cole Congson, Boardman

Carson Essad, Boardman

Zach Ahmed, Canfield

Ibrahim Barakat, Canfield

Josiah Berni, Fitch

Evan Sahli, Fitch

George Berzonski, Harding

Jacob Tatebe, Harding

Dylan DePiero, Howland

Vasili Gentis, Howland

Kylan Mowatt-Larssen, Howland

2022 Schedules

Boardman

Aug. 20 – Hoban

Aug. 22 – at South Range

Aug. 25 – Poland

Sept. 3 – at Crestview

Sept. 6 – Badger

Sept. 10 – West Branch

Sept. 13 – at Canfield

Sept. 20 – Fitch

Sept. 22 – at Harding

Sept. 24 – at Cleveland Heights

Sept. 27 – Howland

Sept. 29 – Canfield

Oct. 4 – Mooney

Oct. 6 – at Fitch

Oct. 11 – Harding

Oct. 13 – at Howland

Canfield

Aug. 20 – Kenston

Aug. 24 – Ursuline

Aug. 30 – at Marlington

Sept. 7 – at Dover

Sept. 10 – Crestview

Sept. 13 – Boardman

Sept. 15 – at Fitch

Sept. 20 – Harding

Sept. 22 – at Howland

Sept. 24 – at Gilmour Academy

Sept. 27 – at Mooney

Sept. 29 – at Boardman

Oct. 1 – Green

Oct. 4 – Fitch

Oct. 6 – at Harding

Oct. 11 – Howland

Fitch

Aug. 20 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Aug. 23 – GlenOak

Aug. 27 – at Brunswick

Sept. 10 – at Poland

Sept. 13 – at Howland

Sept. 15 – Canfield

Sept. 20 – at Boardman

Sept. 22 – at Ursuline

Sept. 24 – at Fitch

Sept. 27 – Harding

Sept. 29 – Howland

Oct. 1 – Wadsworth

Oct. 4 – at Canfield

Oct. 6 – Boardman

Oct. 11 – Mooney

Oct. 13 – Harding

Howland

Aug. 12 – Crestview

Aug. 16 – Poland

Aug. 23 – at Hubbard

Aug. 25 – Lakeview

Sept. 7 – at Mooney

Sept. 10 – Ontario

Sept. 13 – Fitch

Sept. 15 – at Harding

Sept. 17 – Marlington

Sept. 22 – Canfield

Sept. 27 – at Boardman

Sept. 29 – at Fitch

Oct. 4 – Harding

Oct. 6 – Ursuline

Oct. 11 – at Canfield

Oct. 13 – Boardman

Oct. 13 – at Gilmour Academy

Harding

Aug. 18 – at Harvey

Aug. 25 – Warren JFK

Aug. 27 – Lakeside

Sept. 3 – Champion

Sept. 7 – at Columbiana

Sept. 10 – Niles

Sept. 13 – at Mooney

Sept. 15 – Howland

Sept. 20 – at Canfield

Sept. 22 – Boardman

Sept. 27 – at Fitch

Sept. 29 – Ursuline

Oct. 4 – at Howland

Oct. 6 – Canfield

Oct. 11 – at Boardman

Oct. 13 – at Fitch