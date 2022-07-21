YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland and Canfield both advanced to the Regionals a year ago. The Tigers defeated Louisville (2-0) in the Akron 1 District championship. Canfield prevailed over rival Poland (3-0) in the Akron 2 District title tilt.
Howland topped the All-American Conference by winning both meetings with the Cardinals and splitting the season series with Boardman. On October 14, Howland edged the Spartans (2-1) to take the league crown. Three Tigers were recognized on the First-Team All-AAC team (Dylan DiPiero, Kylan Mowatt-Larssen and Vasili Gentis).
Boardman’s Cole Congson was honored by being named the league’s Player of the Year. He scored 32 goals last season and was named to the All-District team for the third time.
2021 First-Team All-Conference
Cole Congson, Boardman
Carson Essad, Boardman
Zach Ahmed, Canfield
Ibrahim Barakat, Canfield
Josiah Berni, Fitch
Evan Sahli, Fitch
George Berzonski, Harding
Jacob Tatebe, Harding
Dylan DePiero, Howland
Vasili Gentis, Howland
Kylan Mowatt-Larssen, Howland
2022 Schedules
Boardman
Aug. 20 – Hoban
Aug. 22 – at South Range
Aug. 25 – Poland
Sept. 3 – at Crestview
Sept. 6 – Badger
Sept. 10 – West Branch
Sept. 13 – at Canfield
Sept. 20 – Fitch
Sept. 22 – at Harding
Sept. 24 – at Cleveland Heights
Sept. 27 – Howland
Sept. 29 – Canfield
Oct. 4 – Mooney
Oct. 6 – at Fitch
Oct. 11 – Harding
Oct. 13 – at Howland
Canfield
Aug. 20 – Kenston
Aug. 24 – Ursuline
Aug. 30 – at Marlington
Sept. 7 – at Dover
Sept. 10 – Crestview
Sept. 13 – Boardman
Sept. 15 – at Fitch
Sept. 20 – Harding
Sept. 22 – at Howland
Sept. 24 – at Gilmour Academy
Sept. 27 – at Mooney
Sept. 29 – at Boardman
Oct. 1 – Green
Oct. 4 – Fitch
Oct. 6 – at Harding
Oct. 11 – Howland
Fitch
Aug. 20 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Aug. 23 – GlenOak
Aug. 27 – at Brunswick
Sept. 10 – at Poland
Sept. 13 – at Howland
Sept. 15 – Canfield
Sept. 20 – at Boardman
Sept. 22 – at Ursuline
Sept. 24 – at Fitch
Sept. 27 – Harding
Sept. 29 – Howland
Oct. 1 – Wadsworth
Oct. 4 – at Canfield
Oct. 6 – Boardman
Oct. 11 – Mooney
Oct. 13 – Harding
Howland
Aug. 12 – Crestview
Aug. 16 – Poland
Aug. 23 – at Hubbard
Aug. 25 – Lakeview
Sept. 7 – at Mooney
Sept. 10 – Ontario
Sept. 13 – Fitch
Sept. 15 – at Harding
Sept. 17 – Marlington
Sept. 22 – Canfield
Sept. 27 – at Boardman
Sept. 29 – at Fitch
Oct. 4 – Harding
Oct. 6 – Ursuline
Oct. 11 – at Canfield
Oct. 13 – Boardman
Oct. 13 – at Gilmour Academy
Harding
Aug. 18 – at Harvey
Aug. 25 – Warren JFK
Aug. 27 – Lakeside
Sept. 3 – Champion
Sept. 7 – at Columbiana
Sept. 10 – Niles
Sept. 13 – at Mooney
Sept. 15 – Howland
Sept. 20 – at Canfield
Sept. 22 – Boardman
Sept. 27 – at Fitch
Sept. 29 – Ursuline
Oct. 4 – at Howland
Oct. 6 – Canfield
Oct. 11 – at Boardman
Oct. 13 – at Fitch