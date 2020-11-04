All 5 starters return for 1st-year coach Smalley at Lordstown

Lordstown Red Devils

Coach: Aaron Smalley

2019-20 Record: 1-19 (1-12, NAC)

Returning Starters: Alexandra Drewek, Emily Knox, Ava Spano, Julia Durig, Jackie Wilk

…Lordstown returns all five of their starters from last year (Alexandra Drewek, Emily Knox, Ava Spano, Julia Durig and Jackie Wilk) plus senior Gracie Eastham. Drewek was a double-double machine a year ago as she finished by averaging 10 points and rebounds per game. Knox closed out her season with a stat line of 6 points, 5 boards and 5 assists. Spano averaged 8 points and 5 caroms per game.

Looking for more success than last year’s 1-19 record (1-12 NAC play), “there are more girls out this year which allows us to field a junior varsity team,” says coach Smalley. “The importance of getting the younger players experience matters most. I feel if the starters play up to their abilities and work as a team, we can be very competitive in the NAC and potentially win half of our games and host a home tournament game. That’s the goal.”

Entering his first-year as the Lady Red Devils’ head coach, Smalley points out the keys to success as “will be learning how to win and to develop that never quit, hard-working mentality at practice that will translate to game situations. I’d like to draw on the experience of the five seniors who have played together for a long time and put them in the right positions to allow them the ability to succeed.”

2020-21 Schedule

Lordstown

Nov. 30 – at Bristol

Dec. 3 – Maplewood

Dec.5 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 7 – at Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 10 – at Badger

Dec. 14 – at Southington

Dec. 17 – at Mathews

Dec. 19 – Liberty

Dec. 23 – Cardinal

Jan. 4 – Windham

Jan. 7 – Fairport Harding

Jan. 11 – Bristol

Jan. 14 – at Maplewood

Jan. 18 – at Sebring

Jan. 21 – Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 23 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 25 – Badger

Jan. 28 – Southington

Jan. 30 – at Springfield

Feb. 1 – Mathews

Feb. 8 – at Windham

Feb. 13 – at Fairport Harding