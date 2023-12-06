MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Aliquippa and Dallas will meet Thursday night for the PIAA Quad A title at Cumberland Valley High School. Aliquippa’s after its fifth state championship while Dallas seeks its first since 1993.

This will be the third time in as many years that the Quips have advanced to the final week of the season. Two years ago, Aliquippa defeated Bishop McDevitt (34-27), however, it was last season that the Crusaders ended Aliquippa’s chances at their back-to-back title defense by handing the Quips a 41-18 setback.

The table was set for the rubber match to take place Thursday between Aliquippa and Bishop McDevitt, which was riding a 26-game win streak.

The Dallas Mountaineers from District 2 had different plans.

The Mountaineers ended Bishop McDevitt’s season last week in double-overtime on the foot of Rowan Laubach, who connected on the game-winning 26-yard field goal to send Dallas to Mechanicsburg – 26-23.

Dallas (15-0) has won each of their past three games by a total of 7 points. The Mountaineers have been involved in seven games that were decided by one possession.

Coach Rich Mannello led King’s College in Wilkes-Barre for close to 20 years (1991-2009). He took over at Dallas in 2015.

“Our junior and senior classes have been together as one all season,” Mannello said of his Mountaineers. “They believe in each other and together they’re a resilient group. They stay true to our daily process.”

The Mountaineers won the 1993 2A championship over Washington (31-7) with Ted Jackson as the program’s head coach. Just four years ago, Mannello’s Mountaineers advanced to the championship game where they fell to Thomas Jefferson, 46-7.

In this year’s District 2 championship game, Dallas downed Valley View – 21-18.

Valley View’s coach Scot Wasilchak indicated, “Dallas has great team chemistry and they don’t buy into the hype. No game is too big for them. Coach Mannello and his staff do a great job of preparing to take away what [the opposition] does best. They give teams problems because they don’t put themselves in bad situations.”

Wasilchak adds, “Dallas gets to the football on defense, they’re very aggressive and physical. On offense, they’re small upfront but they get off the ball. [Dylan Geskey] is one of the toughest runners that we faced all year. He makes plays even when there’s nothing there. Their play-action passing game causes problems if you commit to the run.”

Dallas’ Geskey isn’t the only playmaker that Dallas features as its quarterback Brady Zapoticky, tight end Nick Farrell and senior receiver Zach Paczewski are also homerun hitters as well.

The Mountaineers’ front line, on both sides of the ball, are anchored by Dan Sabulski.

Aliquippa’s offense has found success in the latter part of the year by running the football.

The red and black competed in the WPIAL championship game for the 16th time in a row on November 24 at Acrisure Stadium. The Quips knocked off McKeesport, 35-21.

The following week, in the state semifinal, the Quips got by Selinsgrove – 52-32 – behind John Tracy’s 270-yard rushing day (4 TDs).

The Quips have another playmaker in standout ball carrier Tikey Harris, a junior who has verbally committed to play for James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions. Harris has gone well over the 5,000-yard rushing mark for his career so far. Tikey is in rarefied air as he joined only two other ball carriers in the program’s rich history to surpass that plateau (Dravon Henry and Chico Williams).

Aliquippa’s coach Mike Warfield said, “Twelve months ago, we were in the same position – undefeated. Six days later, it wasn’t good enough. We have to be balanced on offense and relentless on defense.”

The Quips’ defense had allowed an average of 12.4 points per game during the regular season. In the post-season that average has ballooned to 26.5 points over their past four games. During that same stretch, the offense has excelled to post over 42 points per playoff contest.

Warfield points out, “I believe our overall team speed and continuous effort are [attributes] we hang our hats on. Dallas is a well-coached team, who plays with a lot of energy.”

Mannello states, “[Aliquippa’s] special teams have great speed and they can create field [position] changing plays. The defense has great size up front and speed everywhere. Offensively, the backs are outstanding. They run with power and speed. [Quentin Goode], their quarterback, runs the show and has an outstanding arm. He’s throwing to players that can stretch the field. As always, none of the above happens without a great group on the offensive line.”

Thursday night, Dallas meets Aliquippa at 7 pm from Cumberland Valley High School.

Game Notes: District 2 has never had a Quad A state champion. The WPIAL (District 7) has won four of the past five 4A titles (Penn Hills – 2018; Thomas Jefferson – 2019-20; Aliquippa – 2021).

2023 Results

Dallas (15-0)

Mountaineers 26 Bishop McDevitt 23*

Mountaineers 28 Bonner-Prendie 27*

Mountaineers 21 Valley View 18*

Mountaineers 48 Nanticoke 22*

Mountaineers 43 Wallenpaupack 11*

Mountaineers 56 Lake-Lehman 8

Mountaineers 14 Wilkes-Barre 7

Mountaineers 31 Wallenpaupack 3

Mountaineers 42 Berwick 6

Mountaineers 42 Hazleton 4

Mountaineers 45 Valley West 14

Mountaineers 56 West Scranton 20

Mountaineers 28 Williamsport 20

Mountaineers 42 Crestwood 35

Mountaineers 31 Abington Heights 28

*-playoff

Aliquippa (13-0)

Quips 52 Selinsgrove 32*

Quips 35 McKeesport 21*

Quips 47 Mars 24*

Quips 37 Latrobe 29*

Quips 27 Central Valley 17

Quips 53 Chartiers Valley 0

Quips 55 New Castle 7

Quips 41 Blackhawk 6

Quips 53 Ambridge 16

Quips 29 West Allegheny 22

Quips 42 Montour 18

Quips 33 North Catholic 7

Quips 37 Armstrong 19

*-playoff

State Championship Appearances

Dallas (1-1)

1993 (2A) – def. Washington, 31-7

2019 (4A) – lost to Thomas Jefferson, 46-7

Aliquippa (4-5)

1988 (3A) – lost to Berwick, 13-0

1991 (2A) – def. Hanover, 27-0

2000 (2A) – lost to Mount Carmel, 26-6

2003 (2A) – def. Northern Lehigh, 32-27

2012 (2A) – lost to Wyomissing, 17-14

2015 (2A) – lost to Southern Columbia, 49-14

2018 (3A) – def. Middletown, 35-0

2021 (4A) – def. Bishop McDevitt, 34-27

2022 (4A) – lost to Bishop McDevitt, 41-18

Most PIAA championships

13 – Southern Columbia

6 – Berwick

6 – Archbishop Wood

5 – Thomas Jefferson

5 – St. Joseph’s Prep

5 – Mount Carmel

5 – Erie Cathedral Prep

4 – Pittsburgh Central Catholic

4 – Farrell

4 – Clairton

4 – Central Bucks West

4 – Bishop Guilfoyle

4 – Aliquippa