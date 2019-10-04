Alessi has pair of TD’s, Poland cruising in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard (4-1) hosts Poland (3-2) in a week six battle that could determine if the Indians will have enough computer points to make it to week eleven.

The Bulldogs jumped on the scoreboard first, with Joshua Alessi running in a four yard score with just under four minutes to play in the first quarter.

Jack Fulton plowed it in from a yard out to extend the Poland lead to 14-0 with 11:55 remaining in the first half to cap a seven play, 48 yard drive.

Alessi’s second touchdown of the first half came with 9:35 remaining in the second quarter, a three yard run. The score extended the lead to 21-0 and was set up by a Dean Gessler interception at the Girard 36 yard line.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.