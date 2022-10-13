(WJW) – Major League Baseball announced Thursday afternoon that the Yankees-Guardians Game 2 of the American League Division Series will not be played Thursday night due to weather.

The game will now be played Friday, October 14, at 1:07 p.m.

Inclement weather is expected in New York Thursday night. Tickets for Thursday’s game are valid for Friday.

The Yankees beat Cleveland 4-1 in Game 1 of the ALDS Tuesday.

The series heads to Cleveland this weekend, with the Guardians hosting the Yankees on Saturday at 7:37 p.m. and Sunday at 7:07 p.m.

The best out of the five games will move to the American League Championship Series.

The winner of the Yankees-Guardians series will play either Houston or Seattle.