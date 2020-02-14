Alazaus paces West Branch; Lady Warriors finish with perfect 12-0 EBC mark

Lady Warriors finish the regular season with a 19-3 record overall

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch finished up their regular season schedule with a 44-24 win over Marlington. The Lady Warriors closed out the slate by winning 12 of their final 13 contests. Peyton Alazaus led the team with 13 points, connecting on 3 three-point baskets. Anna Lippiatt and Jessica Bock each scored 8 points.

West Branch improves to 19-3 overall and finished undefeated in 12 Eastern Buckeye games.

Mary Mason paced Marlington with 8 points. The Lady Dukes are the #3 seed in the Uniontown District. Next Thursday, they’ll face off against the winner of the Sectional Semifinal matchup between Akron Springfield and Tallmadge.

West Branch is the top seed in the Austintown District. They’ll play the winner of Ravenna/East next Thursday at home.