YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State senior Michael Akuchie scored a career-high 33 points as the Penguins topped Milwaukee 86-72.

YSU led the game from start to finish and the Penguins largest lead hit 26 points at one point.

Akuchie went 10 of 17 from the field and six of 10 from beyond the arc.

Three other Penguins reached double-figures as Will Dunn had 19, Dwayne Cohill had 16 and Myles Hunter added 12 on the afternoon.

The win gives YSU back-to-back victories to move to 12-10 overall and 6-6 in the Horizon League.

The Penguins will hit the road for back-to-back road games starting Thursday at IUPUI.