YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Akron men’s basketball team learned their first round opponent for the upcoming NCAA Tournament this week.

The Zips were selected as the 13-seed in the East Region and will take on the 4-seed UCLA in the first round of the tournament.

The game will be Thursday night in Portland, Oregon.

Akron is in the big dance for the first time since 2013 after winning the MAC Championship Saturday night over Akron.

They were the lone team from the MAC to reach the NCAA Tournament.