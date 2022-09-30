YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the battle of the Irish Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium as Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary travels to town to take on Ursuline.

It was the Ursuline Irish who jumped out to an early lead in this one, with Michael Branch scoring from three yards out late in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

St. Vincent-St. Mary would then take a 14-7 lead early in the second after two quick touchdowns. First, a short Santino Harper score, then, following a fumble recovery, D’Anthony Kelker’s 40-yard touchdown run.

A short Christian Lynch touchdown run with under a minute remaining in the first half tied the game at 14-14 going into the locker room.

The game is currently tied 14-14 at the half at the last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

Ursuline (5-1) will visit Villa Angela-St. Joseph in week eight.