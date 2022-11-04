AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch hosts Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary Friday night in a round two playoff matchup, after the Falcons advanced past Mayfield 56-34 in round one.

The game is currently tied 7-7 in the third quarter at the last update. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

The first score of the game came courtesy of Fitch quarterback Cam Smith connecting with Jayden Eley early in the first quarter.

The Irish defeated John Hay 50-18 in round one.

The winner of #5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) and #4 Austintown Fitch (10-1) will take on the winner of #8 Barberton (7-4) and #1 Akron Hoban (10-1) in round three.