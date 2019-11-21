Akron rolls past shorthanded YSU Women

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basketball Team fell to Akron 91-62 Wednesday evening at James A. Rhodes Arena.

McKenah Peters led YSU with 13 points, while Mady Aulback added 11 in the setback.

Youngstown State played without leading scorer and starting center Mary Dunn, and backup center Emma VanZanten did not play in the second half.

The Zips placed a total of five players in double-figures in the win. Shaunay Edmonds led all scorers with 18 points for the Zips.

YSU drops to 2-3 overall on the season. The Penguins will host Wagner Saturday at 5 p.m. at Beeghly Center.