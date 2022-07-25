AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The University of Akron has officially hired Greg Beals as the Zips’ new head baseball coach.

Beals spent the past 20 seasons as a head coach at both Ohio State and Ball State, producing over 60 Major League Baseball prospects.

He posted a mark of 589-490-1 overall as a head coach.

“I am excited to be the next head baseball coach at the University of Akron,” said Beals. “First, I want to thank AD Guthrie and Markus Jennings for this opportunity and their trust. Throughout this process, I have continued to be impressed with their energy and vision for Akron baseball and the entire Athletics Department. My family and I are excited to join the Akron team.”

In 12 seasons at Ohio State, Beals led the Buckeyes to a 346-288-1 (.546) overall record and 141-139 (.505) B1G mark.

Under his tutelage, the Buckeyes made three NCAA Tournament appearances (2016, 2018 and 2019) with a pair of Big Ten Tournament Championships (2016 and 2019).

He produced seven All-Americans and 48 All-Big Ten honorees while the program developed 32 MLB draft selections in the last 10 years, including 10 players selected in the Top 10 rounds.