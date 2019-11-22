Akron handles YSU Men’s Basketball in non-conference action

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron rolled past Youngstown State 82-60 in men’s college basketball action Thursday night.

The Zips led from start to finish in the non-conference affair.

Darius Quisenberry was the lone Penguin in double-figures, finishing with 17 points on the night.

The Zips placed four players in double-figures, and were led by Tyler Cheese and Loren Cristian Jackson who tallied 19 points apiece.

YSU drops to 2-3 overall on the season. The Penguins return to the floor on Saturday against USC Upstate. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.

Akron improves to 4-1 on the campaign. The Zips return to action on Sunday at Louisville at 6 p.m.