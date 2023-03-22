***The video above is from a previous report***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Romeo Travis, a former high school basketball teammate of LeBron James, pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Monday.

The 39-year-old Akron man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors say that Travis, with help from his sports agent and tax preparer, understated his income from contracts with overseas basketball teams, reducing child support payments through the Stark County Child Support Enforcement Agency.

Travis was a member of the “Fab Five” with James at St. Vincent-St. Mary Catholic High School in Akron. He was featured in the 2008 documentary “More than a Game.”

He also played for the University of Akron.