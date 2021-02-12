Ainsley nets 20 as Maplewood picks up a league win at Chalker

Gavin Ainsley connected on a trio of three-point baskets for Maplewood

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Gavin Ainsley led Maplewood past Chalker, 61-50.

Ainsley scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Alex Donaldson and Connor Steffens scored 12 and 10 points respectively for the Rockets as well. Maplewood made six three-pointers while connecting on 17 of 28 free throws (60.7%).

The Rockets have now won two of their last three games. Maplewood will look to stay in the win column when they play at Mathews on Saturday.

Chalker featured three players who scored double-digits: Jordan Keller (16), Derek Sherwood (12) and Garrett Anderson (11). The Wildcats shot 52% from the foul line (13-25).

Chalker is scheduled to play at Leetonia on Saturday.