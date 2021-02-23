Agent sheds light on Roethlisberger’s future in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the agent for Ben Roethlisberger says that his client will return as Steelers’ starting quarterback next season.

The report says that both Roethlisberger and the team are committed to bringing down his salary cap hit, enabling them to bolster the roster with additional talent.

There has been no formal word from the team regarding the report.

The 39-year old recently met with Steelers’ Owner Art Rooney II, and the meeting was said to have gone well.

The two sides will reportedly meet soon to work on restructuring his current contract.

Last season, Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

But the Steelers were eliminated by the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round, with Roethlisberger throwing four interceptions in the season-ending loss.