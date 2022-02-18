YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just because you are getting older doesn’t mean you have to slow down.

70-year-old Gary Faber picked up pickleball eight years ago.

“I played tennis younger and I hadn’t played for twenty years, so I really wanted to do something,” Faber said. “Pickleball was right. It was perfect. As soon as we played the first time, we were addicted.”

The sport has helped him stay in incredible shape.

“I get about 800 steps per game,” he said. “Every time I play, I get 6,000 to 10,000 steps. My (resting) heart rate is 49 and my doctor thinks I’m one of the better-shaped 70-year-olds he has ever seen.”

While anyone of any age can play pickleball, it usually appeals to an older crowd.

“We’ve got a lot of young players coming up now, but it’s a lot of people that played tennis that don’t want to run a 76 ft. court versus a 44 ft. court,” pickleball instructor Jeff Gehm added. “It’s not as much running, but it’s just as fast and just as addicting as tennis is.”

Faber is currently the oldest player at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, sometimes going against players nearly 50 years younger than him.

“They have more endurance and they’re a little quicker,” Faber said. “They get shots. You make a great shot that you think they could never get to it and they get to it.”

But Faber loves the competition and plans to continue playing pickleball for as long as he can.

“Play it as long as I’m healthy. As long as they make enough supports for my joints, yes, I’ll keep playing.”