After trailing at halftime, West Branch rebounded to spoil Fitch’s opener

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing at halftime by 1 (15-14), West Branch outscored Fitch in the second half 27-14 to post a 41-29 win.

West Branch improves to 4-1. Anna Lippiatt led the Warriors with 10 points. Livvie Showalter tallied 8 points. Jillian Pidgeon finished with 7 and Riley Tuel had 6. Sydney Mercer closed out her night with 4 points and 10 rebounds.

On Saturday, the Lady Warriors return home to take on Marlington.

The Lady Falcons were led by Zayda Creque’s 14 points. Jocelyn Jourdan added 7. Fitch drops their season opener. Next up is a home matchup against Ursuline on Wednesday.