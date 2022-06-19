HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – After making the decision to swap from college football to college baseball, Hickory standout Joey Fazzone announced he will continue his career at Gannon.

Fazzone made the announcement Sunday on social media.

The three-sport athlete hit .417 with 4 home runs, 5 doubles and 30 RBIs during his senior season.

On the mound, he went 5-1 with a 3.87 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

This past season, Gannon went 29-17 and reached the NCAA Atlantic Regional.

Fazzone was previously committed to Edinboro to play football.