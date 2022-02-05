MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch outscored Minerva, 40-17, over the course of the last three quarters to post a 50-28 win on the road. The Lady Warriors improve to 17-4 overall (9-2 EBC).

Anna Lippiatt made four 3-point baskets as she finished with a game-high 17 points. Livvie Showalter snagged 5 offensive rebounds (6 total) as she tallied 10 points. Sophia Gregory put together a stat line of 9 points, five assists and 11 rebounds.

West Branch will finish the regular season slate at Marlington on Wednesday.

Anissa Williams and Jenna Cassidy each scored 9 to lead the Lady Lions.

Minerva (8-12, 3-9) is scheduled to meet Dover Wednesday at home.