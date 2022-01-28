CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range records their first road victory of the season by downing Lakeview, 44-40. The Raiders have now won three of their last four games since beginning the season with a 1-11 mark.

South Range trailed 17-8 after the first quarter. Over the game’s final twenty-four minutes, the Raiders outscored the Bulldogs 36-23. Ayden Leon and Dylan Turvey each scored 11 points to lead the Raiders. Sophomore Landon Moore added 10 points.

South Range didn’t make a three-point shot but was able to connect on 12 of 20 free throws (60.0%).

The Raiders (4-12, 4-6) will return home on Tuesday to face Poland.

Lakeview had won four of five before suffering through three consecutive setbacks.

For Lakeview, Aidan Popovich led all scorers with 14 points (10 in the second half). Nate Fox also added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs (5-10, 2-7) will welcome Warren JFK tomorrow.