After slow start, Champion recovers to post impressive win

Golden Flashes won their season opener for the first time since 2016

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion trailed by 9 entering the second quarter before posting a 20-17 come from behind victory over Crestview at home. The Golden Flashes got back at the Rebels after last October’s 35-0 loss.

Crestview opened the contest by scoring the game’s first 9-points. Then, Joe Fell led Champion back by scoring a pair of second quarter touchdowns to take the lead at halftime (14-9).

After falling behind in the third quarter (17-14), Champion’s senior running back Austin Willforth ran in the eventual game-winner (20-17).

The Rebels’ last chance to tie or take the lead was upended by Willforth’s game-saving interception to give the Golden Flashes their first season opening win since 2016.