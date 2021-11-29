After one for the thumb; Ursuline meets Clinton-Massie on Friday

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline’s back in the state title game for the first time since winning three championships in a row in 2010 (2008-10).

Coach Dan Reardon has his Irish team playing their best throughout the month of November. DeMarcus McElroy scored 5 rushing touchdowns as the Irish defeated Port Clinton on Friday, 34-17.

The opponent is Clinton-Massie, a former two-time state champion. The Falcons have won 13 straight contests and are looking for their first state title in 8 years. In 2013, Massie topped Cardinal Mooney (27-21) to win their second championship.

2021 Division IV Football State Championship

Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:30 am (at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium)

Ursuline (11-3) vs. Clinton-Massie (13-1)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Clinton-Massie, 43.7; Ursuline, 43.7

Scoring Defense: Clinton-Massie, 16.6; Ursuline, 32.5

Game Notes

-The Falcons secured their first trip since 2017 to the state title tilt by defeating Bloom-Carroll (24-21) on Friday. Massie recovered a fumble with just over 2 minutes to play at the 3 yard line to secure the victory.

-Clinton-Massie has won 13 games in a row since dropping their season opener to Cincinnati Anderson (29-22). Falcon running back Carson Vanhoose scored twice while gaining over 100-yards on the ground.

-Clinton-Massie has posted wins over four teams who’ve secured double-digit victories including their last three opponents.

-Earlier in the season, the Falcons registered 149-points in two games against Batavia (79-0) and New Richmond (70-34) in October.

-Since falling in back-to-back games against St. Vincent-St. Mary (49-14) and Villa Angela-St. Joseph (46-28), the Fighting Irish have won 7 matchups in a row. During that span, Ursuline has averaged 47.5 points per game.

-Ursuline has displayed a diverse offensive attack by featuring a ball carrier who’s run for over 2,000-yards (DeMarcus McElroy), a quarterback who’s thrown for over 2,500-yards and run for just over 800-yards (Brady Shannon) as well as four receivers who’ve caught over 25-passes (Dean Boyd, Marc Manning, Jakylan Irving, Will Burney) – each averaging over 12-yards a reception.

–DeMarcus McElroy has scored 41 times on the ground and has gained 156.5 rushing yards per contest (2191 yards).

–Brady Shannon has completed 62.0% of his passes (178-287) for 2647 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s also gained 804 yards rushing with 8 scores.

–Dean Boyd leads the receivers with 52 catches for 916 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Playoff Database

Playoff Appearances: Ursuline, 22; Clinton-Massie, 21

Playoff Record: Ursuline, 48-7; Clinton-Massie, 39-18

State Championships: Ursuline, 4 (2000, 2008, 2009, 2010); Clinton-Massie, 2 (2012, 2013)

Regional Championships: Ursuline, 10 (1983, 1993, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2021); Clinton-Massie, 5 (2011, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2021)

2021 Results

Ursuline

Irish 34 Port Clinton 17*

Irish 64 West Branch 35*

Irish 42 Glenville 38*

Irish 54 Salem 35*

Irish 48 Canton South 20*

Irish 43 Mooney 12

Irish 48 East 6

Cleveland VASJ 46 Irish 28

St. Vincent-St. Mary 49 Irish 14

Irish 50 Harding 49

Irish 48 Fitch 47

Chardon 36 Irish 27

Irish 50 Hickory 7

Irish 62 Bishop Hartley 58

*-playoff

Clinton-Massie

Falcons 24 Bloom-Carroll 21*

Falcons 28 Archbishop McNicholas 27*

Falcons 42 Wyoming 14*

Falcons 49 Waverly 28*

Falcons 55 Northridge 13*

Falcons 35 Wilmington 0

Falcons 70 New Richmond 34

Falcons 79 Batavia 0

Falcons 42 Western Brown 35

Falcons 69 Goshen 14

Falcons 42 Harrison 10

Falcons 17 St. Francis DeSales 7

Falcons 44 Bishop Fenwick 0

Anderson 29 Falcons 22

*-playoff