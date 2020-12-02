After Grove City’s deep run last year, Kwolek welcomes back pair of senior starters

Grove City Eagles

Coach: Chris Kwolek

2019-20 record: 18-9 (11-5, Region 5)

Returning starters: Seniors Michael Brooks and Luke Hostetler and Junior Dylan Stull

The Eagles finished last year as one of five teams in Region 5 to post 10 wins or more in the league. Grove City was tied with Franklin and Sharpsville for second place behind Hickory.

Due to the pandemic, the 2019-20 season was halted, and Grove City was awaiting their matchup with Hickory in the Class 4A Quarterfinals after registering their 45-38 win over WPIAL champ Highlands.

“We lost four seniors, who were all important (pieces) to last season’s run. They’ll be difficult to replace,” points out Kwolek. “We look to get past a lack of varsity experience to again make a run in the district.”

Coach Kwolek said, “We must display extreme mental toughness. We have to play bigger than we are in a difficult 4A region. Amping up our non-region schedule is a key. We can’t look past anyone on our schedule.”

Seniors Michael Brooks (8.2 PPG) and Luke Hostetler (7.4 PPG) both return to the mix to lead Grove City.

2020-21 Schedule

Grove City

Dec. 29 – at Hampton Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Hampton Tournament

Jan. 5 – at Sharon

Jan. 8 – Franklin

Jan. 14 – Hickory

Jan. 16 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 19 – at Greenville

Jan. 22 – at Bethel Park

Jan. 26 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 28 – at Wilmington

Jan. 30 – Sharon

Feb. 2 – at Franklin

Feb. 6 – Meadville

Feb. 9 – at Hickory

Feb. 12 – Sharpsville

Feb. 16 – Greenville