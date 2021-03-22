After another district crown, familiar faces look to lead South Range

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range seeks another successful season with many familiar faces returning from their 2019 District championship team.

Bree Kohler (P/CF) and Jillian Strecansky (SS/C) both are back for their senior seasons. Kohler led the team in batting (.473) and finished with 23 extra base hits as she’ll also be counted on as the Raiders’ top pitcher. Strecansky belted 4 homers as a sophomore. Junior Reagan Irons also will be welcomed back to play third base as she’ll be the table-setter for South Range’s offense.

“If we stay healthy and play like we are capable of, we should be very successful,” states coach Jeff DeRose. “Our girls seem to play with a lot of chemistry. We’re very excited to get back on the diamond after a season off. Most of our starting lineup will be made up of players that have never played a high school softball game yet (sophomores and freshmen). Most of our players (however) play summer ball and are very talented as a group. We’re expecting to make a run at the district championship.”

The 2021 season gets underway on Saturday, March 27.

South Range Raiders softball preview

Head Coach: Jeff DeRose

2019 Record: 20-10 (11-3), Northeast 8

2021 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Garrettsville Garfield

Mar. 29 – at Niles

Mar. 30 – Niles

Apr. 5-9 – Grand Strand Classic (Myrtle Beach)

Apr. 12 – at Poland

Apr. 13 – Poland

Apr. 17 – at Stow (Stow/Tallmadge)

Apr. 19 – Hubbard

Apr. 20 – at Hubbard

Apr. 21 – Lakeview

Apr. 22 – at Howland

Apr. 26 – Struthers

Apr. 27 – at Struthers

Apr. 28 – at Lakeview

Apr. 29 – South Range Invitational

Apr. 30 – South Range Invitational (Mooney)

May 1 – South Range Invitational (Boardman/Harding)

May 3 – at Girard

May 4 – Girard

May 7 – Columbiana

May 10 – Jefferson

May 11 – at Jefferson