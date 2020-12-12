After a slow start, Salem cruises past Alliance on the road

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem outscored Alliance, 56-35, over the course of the final 24 minutes to post an impressive 64-46 road win tonight.
The Quakers were led by their trio of Jon Null, Hunter Griffith and Drew Weir – who combined for 41 points. Null scored 12 points in the second quarter to finish with 20 for the game. Griffith had 16 and Weir connected on 3 three-point baskets to close out his night with 15.
Salem moves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference. The Quakers are scheduled to meet Marlington on the road on Tuesday.
Brandon Alexander led Alliance (1-3) with 21 points. Gage Ford and DJ Davis added 8 and 7 points respectively.
The Aviators are set to meet Northwest on Tuesday.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Hospitals and healthcare workers rehearsing coronavirus vaccine delivery
- Pa. Dept. of Aging using robots to connect with patients during pandemic
- Covelli Enterprises donates $15K and $1K worth of toys to Toys for Tots
- Shopping local, small businesses is more than a sentiment; it’s a must
- HIGHLIGHTS: Big 2nd half leads West Branch past Canfield for third win