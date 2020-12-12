After a slow start, Salem cruises past Alliance on the road

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem outscored Alliance, 56-35, over the course of the final 24 minutes to post an impressive 64-46 road win tonight.

The Quakers were led by their trio of Jon Null, Hunter Griffith and Drew Weir – who combined for 41 points. Null scored 12 points in the second quarter to finish with 20 for the game. Griffith had 16 and Weir connected on 3 three-point baskets to close out his night with 15.

Salem moves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference. The Quakers are scheduled to meet Marlington on the road on Tuesday.

Brandon Alexander led Alliance (1-3) with 21 points. Gage Ford and DJ Davis added 8 and 7 points respectively.

The Aviators are set to meet Northwest on Tuesday.

